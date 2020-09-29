The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF) Earns Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UNLVF. Societe Generale upgraded shares of The Unilever Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The Unilever Group stock opened at $59.56 on Tuesday. The Unilever Group has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $64.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.21.

The Unilever Group Company Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, and Vaseline brands.

