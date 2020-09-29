TOWN & CTRY FIN/SH SH (OTCMKTS:TWCF) Trading 0.3% Higher

TOWN & CTRY FIN/SH SH (OTCMKTS:TWCF)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.65 and last traded at $19.65. Approximately 1,640 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TOWN & CTRY FIN/SH SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.46.

TOWN & CTRY FIN/SH SH (OTCMKTS:TWCF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st.

About TOWN & CTRY FIN/SH SH (OTCMKTS:TWCF)

Town and Country Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Town and Country Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, organizations, and businesses in central and metro-east areas of Illinois. It accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, health savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

