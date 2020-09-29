Transatlantic Capital (OTCMKTS:TACI) Trading Down 13.9%

Transatlantic Capital Inc (OTCMKTS:TACI)’s share price traded down 13.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.

Transatlantic Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TACI)

Transatlantic Capital Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify opportunities in commercial properties in the retail, office, and industrial sectors throughout the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as ACRO Inc and changed its name to Transatlantic Capital Inc in May 2014.

