Truist Securiti Comments on FTI Consulting, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of FTI Consulting in a research report issued on Monday, September 28th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $7.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.84.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $607.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.02 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.63%. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $108.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.32. FTI Consulting has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $144.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $599,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,007,124.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 101.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,457,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,561,000 after acquiring an additional 735,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,266,000 after purchasing an additional 28,696 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at about $652,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 15.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 19.5% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

