Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 11,434 Shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.23% of Compass Diversified worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of CODI opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.83. Compass Diversified Holdings has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $26.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $333.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.17 million. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Compass Diversified Holdings will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Elias Sabo acquired 21,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $359,255.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 585,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,708,402.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

