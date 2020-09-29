Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 216,700 Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,159,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.58% of DURECT worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DRRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in DURECT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in DURECT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in DURECT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in DURECT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market cap of $349.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.00 and a beta of 1.90. DURECT Co. has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.95.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.76 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DURECT Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DRRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DURECT in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised DURECT from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.10.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

