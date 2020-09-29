Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stake in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.42% of Oceaneering International worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Oceaneering International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Oceaneering International by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Oceaneering International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in Oceaneering International by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 25,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Oceaneering International by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $3.65 to $5.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

Oceaneering International stock opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $365.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $15.99.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $427.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.30 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.