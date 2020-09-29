Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Holdings in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.26% of Amerisafe worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Amerisafe by 648.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 48,693 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Amerisafe by 22.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amerisafe by 67.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Amerisafe by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Amerisafe by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,258,000 after buying an additional 35,933 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMSF opened at $58.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.34. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.02 and a 1 year high of $80.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.23.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $83.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.34 million. Amerisafe had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 20.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

In related news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $205,299.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,293.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AMSF. BidaskClub cut shares of Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

