Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 8,300 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.06% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $120.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.81 and its 200-day moving average is $101.99. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $132.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $817.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.74 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SITE shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,788,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,961,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total value of $681,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $4,644,318. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

