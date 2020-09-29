Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes $2.73 Million Position in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.07% of QTS Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QTS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 481,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,980,000 after acquiring an additional 180,073 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

QTS stock opened at $64.14 on Tuesday. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $42.64 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -206.90 and a beta of 0.48.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.48%.

In related news, Director John W. Barter sold 11,600 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $790,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,026.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Barter sold 2,400 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $163,488.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,388.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,937. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

