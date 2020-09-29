U Network (UUU) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. U Network has a market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $374,754.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, U Network has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get U Network alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About U Network

U Network is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for U Network is u.network. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.