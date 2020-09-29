Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 19.22% from the stock’s previous close.

NYSE:UI opened at $160.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.75. Ubiquiti has a 1-year low of $110.01 and a 1-year high of $199.91.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 131.03% and a net margin of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.30 million. Ubiquiti’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ubiquiti will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.74, for a total transaction of $256,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,012,000 after purchasing an additional 49,423 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,437,000 after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Ubiquiti by 21.1% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 69,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

