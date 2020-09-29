Unilever (AMS:UNIA) Given a €61.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) received a €61.00 ($71.76) target price from research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.50 ($61.76) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €51.33 ($60.39).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever has a 52 week low of €42.10 ($49.53) and a 52 week high of €52.29 ($61.52).

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.