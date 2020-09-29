UTZ Brands (NYSE:UTZ) and WANT WANT CHINA/ADR (NYSE:WWNTY) Critical Survey

UTZ Brands (NYSE:UTZ) and WANT WANT CHINA/ADR (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get UTZ Brands alerts:

UTZ Brands has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WANT WANT CHINA/ADR has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.6% of UTZ Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

UTZ Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. WANT WANT CHINA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. UTZ Brands pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WANT WANT CHINA/ADR pays out 69.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares UTZ Brands and WANT WANT CHINA/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTZ Brands N/A 0.71% 0.69% WANT WANT CHINA/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for UTZ Brands and WANT WANT CHINA/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTZ Brands 0 2 2 0 2.50 WANT WANT CHINA/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

UTZ Brands presently has a consensus price target of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 2.99%. Given UTZ Brands’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe UTZ Brands is more favorable than WANT WANT CHINA/ADR.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UTZ Brands and WANT WANT CHINA/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UTZ Brands N/A N/A $7.97 million $0.40 44.30 WANT WANT CHINA/ADR $2.88 billion 3.22 $523.66 million $2.10 17.79

WANT WANT CHINA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than UTZ Brands. WANT WANT CHINA/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UTZ Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

UTZ Brands beats WANT WANT CHINA/ADR on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

UTZ Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a business in the consumer goods industry and related sectors.

WANT WANT CHINA/ADR Company Profile

There is no company description available for Want Want China Holdings Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for UTZ Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTZ Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.