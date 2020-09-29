Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,191,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.18% of Parsons worth $79,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Parsons by 20.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 791.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 22.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the second quarter worth about $203,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSN opened at $34.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.17. Parsons Corp has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $45.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.92 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 16.48%. Parsons’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Parsons Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In other news, COO Carey A. Smith bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.38 per share, for a total transaction of $265,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,259. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

