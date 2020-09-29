Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,948,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842,942 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.41% of Lantheus worth $70,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 184.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,500,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,431,000 after buying an additional 2,921,185 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,063,000 after buying an additional 18,341 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,333,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,018,000 after buying an additional 17,082 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 363.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 885,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,670,000 after buying an additional 694,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloverdale Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 39.9% during the first quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 862,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,006,000 after buying an additional 245,902 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 3,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,688,783.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LNTH stock opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $830.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $66.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LNTH shares. BidaskClub lowered Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. CJS Securities raised Lantheus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

