Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 10,198 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,198 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.02% of CorVel worth $76,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRVL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

CRVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded CorVel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

Shares of CRVL opened at $85.25 on Tuesday. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $44.67 and a 12-month high of $96.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.89.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $323,235.00. Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $186,950.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,660,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,562,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,198 shares of company stock valued at $8,990,452. Insiders own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

