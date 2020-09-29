Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,807,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.55% of Veracyte worth $72,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Veracyte in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 34.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 10.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the second quarter valued at about $112,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veracyte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

In other Veracyte news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 3,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $110,614.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,794,585.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Kennedy sold 5,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $161,030.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,438,311.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,619 shares of company stock worth $9,559,035 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.32 and a beta of 0.78. Veracyte Inc has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $36.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.41.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veracyte Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

