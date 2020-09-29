Vertical Group Upgrades Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) to “Buy”

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was upgraded by research analysts at Vertical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $98.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $92.00. Vertical Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.88% from the company’s current price.

ALB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Albemarle from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Albemarle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.72.

Shares of ALB stock traded up $1.98 on Tuesday, hitting $86.82. 31,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,174. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.41. Albemarle has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $101.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.36.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $764.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.31 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 12.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $5,901,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,313,791.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $13,606,590.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,812 shares in the company, valued at $20,483,406.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 36,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

