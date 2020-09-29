ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Holdings Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of ViaSat worth $19,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSAT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ViaSat by 88.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ViaSat by 42.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of ViaSat by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of ViaSat by 790.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSAT opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,709.50 and a beta of 1.13. ViaSat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $77.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $530.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.96 million. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. ViaSat’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ViaSat news, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma bought 2,556,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $100,000,007.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VSAT. BidaskClub cut shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

