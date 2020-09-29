VIDY 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $612,244.00 (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One VIDY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including MXC, Gate.io, Bithumb Global and Hotbit. During the last week, VIDY has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $12.27 million and approximately $612,244.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042968 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $515.90 or 0.04793993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009311 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00056703 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033942 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY (VIDY) is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437,935,682 tokens. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bithumb Global, MXC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

