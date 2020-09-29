View 24-Hour Volume Reaches $163.00 (VIEW)

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One View token can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Livecoin. View has a total market capitalization of $165,833.70 and $163.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, View has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00264618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00041145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00091165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.38 or 0.01585436 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000241 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00180649 BTC.

View’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. View’s total supply is 41,984,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,088,298 tokens. View’s official message board is blog.view.ly. The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for View is view.ly. View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling View

View can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as View directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade View should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy View using one of the exchanges listed above.

