VIQ Solutions (CVE:VQS) Stock Price Up 0.3%

VIQ Solutions Inc (CVE:VQS)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.95 and last traded at C$3.91. 1,250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 16,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.90.

The firm has a market cap of $73.24 million and a PE ratio of -4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.59.

VIQ Solutions (CVE:VQS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.44 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VIQ Solutions Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harvey Gordon purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.83 per share, with a total value of C$49,797.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$516,196.33.

VIQ Solutions Company Profile (CVE:VQS)

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology; and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

