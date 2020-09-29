VisionX Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (VNX)

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. During the last seven days, VisionX has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One VisionX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, LBank and CryptoBridge. VisionX has a market cap of $35,313.63 and approximately $4,268.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00264728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00040985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00092175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.55 or 0.01593566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000241 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00182866 BTC.

VisionX Profile

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal. The official website for VisionX is www.visionx.org.

VisionX Token Trading

VisionX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Kucoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VisionX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VisionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

