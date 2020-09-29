VNT Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $157,200.00 (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. One VNT Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Bilaxy and Bibox. In the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. VNT Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $157,200.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00264736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00040926 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00091606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.76 or 0.01597784 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00181139 BTC.

About VNT Chain

VNT Chain’s genesis date was August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 tokens. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO. VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en.

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

VNT Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, FCoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

