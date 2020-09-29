Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Alice L. Walton Sells 752,085 Shares

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,234,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,807,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $151.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.57 and its 200-day moving average is $126.72.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.79.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.