Warburg Research Analysts Give Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) a €35.40 Price Target

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) has been given a €35.40 ($41.65) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 95.80% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Koenig & Bauer stock opened at €18.08 ($21.27) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €18.74 and its 200 day moving average is €18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.77 million and a PE ratio of -80.71. Koenig & Bauer has a 1 year low of €14.42 ($16.96) and a 1 year high of €38.90 ($45.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.85.

About Koenig & Bauer

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

