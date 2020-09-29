Waves Trading Up 9.7% Over Last Week (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Waves coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.44 or 0.00022739 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Exrates, Kuna and Binance. In the last seven days, Waves has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. Waves has a market capitalization of $251.88 million and approximately $40.76 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00022337 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00010856 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009264 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00009842 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 103,136,230 coins. Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Binance, Indodax, Exrates, Bitbns, BCEX, Coinrail, Stocks.Exchange, COSS, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, YoBit, Exmo, OKEx, Gate.io, Liqui, Cryptohub, Livecoin, Coinbe, Kuna, Upbit, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

