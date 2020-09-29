Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Webster Financial in a research report issued on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $284.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

Shares of WBS opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $54.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 13.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,519,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,699,000 after buying an additional 407,702 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 23.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,881,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,426,000 after buying an additional 553,760 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,644,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,555,000 after buying an additional 110,757 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,295,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,679,000 after buying an additional 109,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Webster Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,218,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,485,000 after buying an additional 75,287 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.