Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AutoZone (AZO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AutoZone (NYSE: AZO) recently:

9/23/2020 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,323.00 to $1,329.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2020 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/23/2020 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $1,265.00 to $1,290.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/23/2020 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2020 – AutoZone had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $1,500.00 price target on the stock.

9/17/2020 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/14/2020 – AutoZone had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $1,375.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,300.00.

9/8/2020 – AutoZone was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $1,425.00 price target on the stock.

8/14/2020 – AutoZone is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,155.80. The company had a trading volume of 9,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,081. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,199.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,090.52. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $684.91 and a one year high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 73.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

