WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 312.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Laurentian boosted their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$4.90 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

CVE:WELL traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.94. 916,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,233. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.88. WELL Health Technologies has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.24, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $199.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.89.

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company was formerly known as Wellness Lifestyles Inc and changed its name to WELL Health Technologies Corp. in July 2018. WELL Health Technologies Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.