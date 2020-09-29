William (Bill) Yde III Sells 800,000 Shares of Gtn Ltd (ASX:GTN) Stock

Gtn Ltd (ASX:GTN) insider William (Bill) Yde III sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.33 ($0.24), for a total transaction of A$264,800.00 ($189,142.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is A$0.37.

King Island Scheelite Limited operates in the mining industry. It focuses on the redevelopment of its 100% Dolphin tungsten project in King Island, Tasmania. The company was formerly known as GTN Resources Limited and changed its name to King Island Scheelite Limited in October 2005. King Island Scheelite Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

