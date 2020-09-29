Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,794 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Wright Medical Group worth $15,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMGI. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 269,365 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 50,920 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 18.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 25.4% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,296,216 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,787,000 after purchasing an additional 465,316 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 92.0% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 69,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,538,000 after purchasing an additional 123,587 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Wright Medical Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

In other news, EVP Kevin D. Cordell sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $104,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim Lanier sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $28,644.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,947 shares of company stock valued at $179,289 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMGI opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. Wright Medical Group NV has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $30.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.49.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.36). Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $129.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wright Medical Group NV will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wright Medical Group Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

