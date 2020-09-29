XinFin Network (XDC) Trading Down 3.2% This Week

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. XinFin Network has a market cap of $60.58 million and $3.20 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XinFin Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network Profile

XinFin Network (CRYPTO:XDC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,607,622,037 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,207,299,193 tokens. The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinfinF and its Facebook page is accessible here. XinFin Network’s official website is xinfin.org.

XinFin Network Token Trading

