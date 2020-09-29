Zero Market Capitalization Hits $674,829.76 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Zero has a total market cap of $674,829.76 and $173,733.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0810 or 0.00000753 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia. In the last week, Zero has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.34 or 0.00560667 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00074243 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00052740 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000642 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 170.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,939,326 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,576 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.