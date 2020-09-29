ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Market Cap Hits $1.52 Million

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $865.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit. In the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007358 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $510.55 or 0.04743656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009301 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00056619 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033774 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZUC is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux.

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

