ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One ZIMBOCASH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $28,308.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00264907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00041125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00090943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.41 or 0.01586047 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000241 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00180287 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH's total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,134,371,134 tokens.

ZIMBOCASH's official website is www.zimbo.cash.

ZIMBOCASH Token Trading

ZIMBOCASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

