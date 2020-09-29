ZoomAway Travel (CVE:ZMA) Stock Price Up 25%

ZoomAway Travel Inc (CVE:ZMA)’s share price rose 25% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 104,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 460,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43.

About ZoomAway Travel (CVE:ZMA)

ZoomAway Travel Inc provides technology and marketing platforms for hotels, golf courses, ski resorts, and other lodging and activity providers. It offers a proprietary hotel-based software that enables it to add activities, including golf reservations, ski lift tickets, spa appointments, concert tickets, tours, charters, and various modes of transportation to hotel room purchases, as well as bundles the price into one payment.

