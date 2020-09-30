carVertical (CV) Price Tops $0.0002

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. Over the last seven days, carVertical has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. carVertical has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $10,851.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. One carVertical token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00265619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00041061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00091718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.12 or 0.01617321 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00182770 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical was first traded on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com.

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

