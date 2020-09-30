DATA (DTA) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. DATA has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and approximately $271,737.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Ethfinex, IDEX and Kucoin. In the last seven days, DATA has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00265619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00041061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00091718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.12 or 0.01617321 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00182770 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. The official website for DATA is data.eco. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data.

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX, UEX, Huobi, IDEX, Kucoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

