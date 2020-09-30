Dimecoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.23 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 102.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 62.8% higher against the dollar. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $224.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00025242 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003616 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003960 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000577 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 70.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

