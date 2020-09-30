DMarket (DMT) Price Down 1.4% This Week

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. One DMarket token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, YoBit, IDEX and Bittrex. During the last week, DMarket has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. DMarket has a total market cap of $7.39 million and approximately $91,494.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00265619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00041061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00091718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.12 or 0.01617321 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00182770 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket was first traded on November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, YoBit, Tidex, IDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

