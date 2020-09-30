EvenCoin (EVN) Price Hits $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $104,339.80 and approximately $695,333.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009315 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00075021 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001191 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000425 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042659 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00094554 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00008529 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io.

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

