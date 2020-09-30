GoByte Price Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last week, GoByte has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a market capitalization of $200,274.77 and $7,756.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006006 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003018 BTC.

About GoByte

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,346,371 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

