0xcert Market Capitalization Hits $1.24 Million (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. 0xcert has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $39,048.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert token can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX. In the last week, 0xcert has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00044017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $562.05 or 0.05328653 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009483 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00057974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00033561 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

