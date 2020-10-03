0xcert (ZXC) Price Reaches $0.0023

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last week, 0xcert has traded down 50.3% against the U.S. dollar. One 0xcert token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and BitForex. 0xcert has a market cap of $799,631.93 and $37,413.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020380 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00044098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $577.59 or 0.05472086 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009476 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00058336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00033639 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org.

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

