1irstcoin Price Down 28.9% Over Last Week (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $30.78 million and $68,132.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00008360 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store, Crex24 and Instant Bitex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,866,918 tokens. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

