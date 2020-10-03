1irstcoin Price Down 32.2% Over Last 7 Days (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 32.2% against the dollar. One 1irstcoin token can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00008403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Instant Bitex and Token Store. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $30.88 million and $68,778.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00585551 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.91 or 0.01583807 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007833 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000602 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00022773 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003210 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,866,918 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Instant Bitex and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

