$258.13 Million in Sales Expected for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report $258.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $258.90 million and the lowest is $257.81 million. Monolithic Power Systems reported sales of $168.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year sales of $807.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $803.97 million to $813.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $874.89 million, with estimates ranging from $849.76 million to $905.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $186.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.56.

MPWR stock opened at $272.37 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $285.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.04, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.05%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 16,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.38, for a total value of $3,992,425.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,668,710.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,558 shares of company stock valued at $28,934,534. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 152.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 50.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 33.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

