AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,370,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the August 31st total of 8,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE MITT opened at $2.90 on Friday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $100.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 22.59 and a quick ratio of 22.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MITT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,463,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after acquiring an additional 143,919 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 41.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.4% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 217,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 35,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 975,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 30,154 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 53,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 25,906 shares during the period. 36.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.